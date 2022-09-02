Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Up to $62.22

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.22, but opened at $65.24. Wix.com shares last traded at $61.36, with a volume of 2,060 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wix.com by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after buying an additional 4,306,991 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,817,000 after buying an additional 943,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after buying an additional 599,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.