WOWswap (WOW) Market Cap Hits $365,967.31

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $365,967.31 and $1,246.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.01168236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015786 BTC.

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

