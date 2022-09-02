WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 32,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 303,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.