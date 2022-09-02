X Square Capital LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Chubb by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,640. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.64. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

