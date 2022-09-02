X Square Capital LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,210 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,974 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,716. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

