X Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 129,074 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 129,074 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. Peabody Energy comprises 1.6% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 57,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE BTU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 58,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,863,726. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

