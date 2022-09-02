X Square Capital LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

WMT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 98,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.39. The company has a market cap of $370.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

