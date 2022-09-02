X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 2.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 186,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.3% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 285,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,916,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

