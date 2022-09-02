X Square Capital LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

X Square Capital LLC lessened its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the period. Popular makes up 2.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. X Square Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Popular worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

