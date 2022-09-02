X Square Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 170.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 59.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $10.81. 166,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,767,751. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

