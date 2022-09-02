X Square Capital LLC Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 66.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $1,645,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennar Trading Up 2.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 52,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,900. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

