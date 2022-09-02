X Square Capital LLC Sells 132,031 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,031 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $6,110,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $234,000.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERX traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 316,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,901. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.