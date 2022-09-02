X Square Capital LLC Sells 24,528 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,134 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 24,528 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.6 %

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 58,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,559. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.