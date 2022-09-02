XCAD Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.91 Million (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, XCAD Network has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One XCAD Network coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00007485 BTC on major exchanges. XCAD Network has a market cap of $47.95 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,893.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.40 or 0.15093308 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812697 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015772 BTC.
XCAD Network Profile
XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,871,006 coins and its circulating supply is 31,454,630 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial.
XCAD Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for XCAD Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XCAD Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.