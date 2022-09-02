Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XHR. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $15.66 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $283.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $18,914,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,883,000 after purchasing an additional 319,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 293,039 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

