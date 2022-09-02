YEE (YEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $175,135.66

YEE (YEE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One YEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. YEE has a total market capitalization of $175,135.66 and $16,445.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YEE has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YEE Coin Profile

YEE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

