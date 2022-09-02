YENTEN (YTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57,619.53

YENTEN (YTN) traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. YENTEN has a total market cap of $57,619.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YENTEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

