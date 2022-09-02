YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Shares Up 3.3%

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64. 532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get YouGov alerts:

YouGov Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.