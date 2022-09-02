Zacks Small Cap Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avivagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Avivagen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Avivagen’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of CVE VIV opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. Avivagen has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.47.

About Avivagen

Avivagen ( CVE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.35 million.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

