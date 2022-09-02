ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Major Exchanges

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $2.03 million and $733,246.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085651 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

