1,219 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.02. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $145.93 and a 1-year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.