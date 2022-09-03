1,319 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,618.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.39 and a 12 month high of $153.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.66.

