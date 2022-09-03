1,755 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 37.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.3 %

TEAM opened at $232.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

