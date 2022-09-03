20,000 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Acquired by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 59,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,333.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 516,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCO opened at $25.68 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

