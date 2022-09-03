2,445 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.23.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD opened at $254.35 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,716. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

