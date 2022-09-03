2,530 Shares in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RFI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 214,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RFI opened at $13.72 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

