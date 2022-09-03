3,459 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $42.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

