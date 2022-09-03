4,149 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.