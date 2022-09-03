4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $332,501.74 and approximately $1,315.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,816.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00132021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022206 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

