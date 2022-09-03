51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51job Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. 51job has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51job

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of 51job by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

