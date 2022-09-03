Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €32.92 ($33.59) and last traded at €32.94 ($33.61). 47,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.00 ($33.67).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €34.10 ($34.80) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.08. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

