abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.62

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 1020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
abrdn Stock Up 6.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
