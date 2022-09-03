Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $284.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.09. The company has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

