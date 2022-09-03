accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $544.00

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 544 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 556.89 ($6.73), with a volume of 73484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

accesso Technology Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 610.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 687.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £227.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,295.24.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Further Reading

