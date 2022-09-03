AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.16. 14,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

