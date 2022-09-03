Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.80.

NYSE GOLF opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Acushnet by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

