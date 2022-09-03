Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.90. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 163,718 shares.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $330.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 1,500.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 640.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 488,908 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,109,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 420,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 154,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

