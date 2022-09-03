Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.90. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 163,718 shares.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $330.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 1,500.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
