ADAX Price Up 4.6% This Week (ADAX)

ADAX (ADAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. ADAX has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $265,094.00 worth of ADAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ADAX has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.
ADAX Profile
ADAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,410,000 coins. The Reddit community for ADAX is https://reddit.com/r/ADAXPRO. ADAX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ADAX
Receive News & Updates for ADAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.