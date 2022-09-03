Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Adobe by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,911,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,084,482,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $368.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

