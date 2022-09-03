Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 63,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,419. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

