Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Bank of America

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFRM. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.78.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 3.67.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 25.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Affirm by 63.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

