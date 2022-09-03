Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €145.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($185.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Airbus Stock Performance

AIR opened at €98.96 ($100.98) on Wednesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($102.01). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.63.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

