Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$19.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.90 million.

Airgain Price Performance

AIRG stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Airgain

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,691.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.