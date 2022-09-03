Aisin Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aisin in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Aisin’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share.

Aisin Stock Performance

Shares of Aisin stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. Aisin has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

