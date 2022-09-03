Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.26 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.26. 1,113,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,525. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $203,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.