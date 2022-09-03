Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $868.00 million-$883.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.48 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.19-$5.37 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

AKAM stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. 1,113,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,525. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.21.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.