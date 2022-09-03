Akita Inu (AKITA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $434,626.00

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Akita Inu has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and $434,626.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akita Inu has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Akita Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.39 or 0.01520432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015715 BTC.

About Akita Inu

Akita Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akita Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akita Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akita Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akita Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.