Alchemy Pay Price Down 3% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $65.07 million and $15.45 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00311260 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00113293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,047,055,606 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

