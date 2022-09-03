Alium Finance Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (ALM)

Alium Finance (ALM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alium Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Alium Finance has a market capitalization of $20,303.97 and approximately $98,809.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01508489 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828912 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015825 BTC.
Alium Finance Coin Profile
Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.
Alium Finance Coin Trading
