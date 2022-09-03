Allegion plc (ALLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Allegion has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Allegion Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALLE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 402,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.85. Allegion has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,260,000 after buying an additional 115,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 2.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

